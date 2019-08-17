1 Fresh rally in HK

Thousands of pro-independence protesters yesterday gathered in an urban Hong Kong park for a rally calling for foreign intervention. As the city enters its 11th straight weekend of street protests, the movement which started out calling for the withdrawal of a controversial extradition Bill shows little sign of slowing down.

2 More unmanned stores

Three Singapore retailers, Octobox, OMO Store and Pick & Go, will debut unmanned convenience store concepts later this year, using technology that will let shoppers buy and pay for items without going through a salesperson.

3 Indonesia set for growth

Indonesia's economy is expected to grow by 5.3 per cent next year on the back of stronger domestic consumption and incoming investments, President Joko Widodo said. He told Parliament that there will be tougher challenges for the country's economy ahead as uncertainties in the global economy persist.

4 Political rifts in Myanmar

Myanmar's Constitution is designed to prevent any changes without military approval, but it has not stopped the ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) from trying. The move has exposed rifts between the ethnic Bamar-dominated NLD and ethnic minority parties.

The Japan-United States security alliance remains strong, but Prime Minister Shinzo Abe faces new challenges as the Trump administration wants Japan to do more as an ally, including helping the US to bolster security in the Strait of Hormuz against Iranian threats to shipping, says Jonathan Berkshire Miller.

A few complaints have been made to the consumer watchdog about electricity providers signing up new customers without their consent, exposing security gaps in the sign-up process as Singapore moved to an open electricity market.

A Singaporean neurologist divorcing in Canada may have to part with nearly $31.3 million in a divorce payout ordered by a Canadian court. The sum derives from assets, as well as compensation, and spousal and child support.

Singaporeans can look forward to new sources of pork and herbal teas, among other products, thanks to eight agreements inked between Singapore and Sarawak at the inaugural Sarawak-Singapore Business Forum and Expo yesterday.

9 Schooling in high spirits

Olympic champion Joseph Schooling was smiling despite finishing fourth in the 200m individual medley at the Singapore leg of the Fina Swimming World Cup yesterday. The butterfly specialist was pleased with the workout and 2min 0.23sec time, off his national record of 1:59.99.

The finger pointing has started after the break-up between singer Miley Cyrus and actor Liam Hemsworth. Celebrity portal TMZ has reported that the singer's dalliance with another woman in Italy last week sank Hemsworth's faith in her, while people who know Cyrus said she was fed up with his alleged drug-taking and heavy drinking.

