1 Pakistan warns India

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan warned India yesterday that Pakistan was prepared to respond to any aggression in the disputed region of Kashmir, vowing that the time had come to teach New Delhi a lesson.

2 Micron expands plant

Singapore is well placed to meet the global demand for semiconductors, which is forecast to return to modest growth next year, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said at the opening of Micron Technology's new and expanded semiconductor plant.

3 Why Trump delayed tariffs

United States President Donald Trump, pilloried for being the Grinch who stole Christmas over concerns that his China tariffs would raise the prices of festive gifts, said he had delayed tariffs to spare the holiday shopping season.

4 DAP suffers backlash

Unfulfilled pledges and a spate of pro-Malay policies by the Pakatan Harapan administration have worn down the patience of Democratic Action Party supporters, with some even calling for the Chinese-dominated outfit to quit the Mahathir Mohamad government.

There has been a big jump in foreigners taking out licensed loans in Singapore, but stiffer measures may see them turn to loan sharks - and do not address underlying causes, says journalist Tan Tam Mei.

6 Big data helps assess risk

The Singapore University of Social Sciences has turned to big data to tackle the high attrition rate among adult learners. It wants to predict if a student is at risk of dropping out, even before starting school.

7 Man sexually abused kids

A 59-year-old jobless man was sentenced to 23 years in jail yesterday for sexually abusing two young daughters of a friend with whom he stayed on weekends. The man, who started preying on the older girl when she was nine and carried on the abuse until she was 13, also began abusing the younger girl when she turned nine.

Real estate developer CapitaLand's employees in Singapore will get a training allowance and leave to improve their digital skills over the next two years.

9 Motivated by ST Run

Civil servant Patrick Heng exercises daily since his stroke two years ago, and this has served as his training for his second The Straits Times Run on Sept 29.

10 Growing up in a band

They are only in their early to mid-20s, but the members of British pop rock act The Vamps have already spent close to one-third of their lives with the group. The quartet will be performing here today.

VIDEO

Singaporean in WTA rankings

Sarah Pang, 34, finally broke into the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) singles rankings after more than four years of training and touring. She is only the eighth Singaporean woman to do so. http://str.sg/sarah-pang

VIDEO

Dessert from the garden

Over a bowl of bubur cha cha, Madam Ong Bock Hoe, 72, shares memories of a childhood spent helping her father in his potato farm, and tells why she volunteers at a rooftop garden. http://str.sg/bubur