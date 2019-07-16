1 Rain batters South Asia

Fourteen people were killed when a building collapsed in northern India following heavy monsoon rain which left more than 100 dead across South Asia, officials said yesterday. Floods and landslides caused by the annual deluge have wreaked deadly havoc, with officials warning the toll could rise.

2 New measures to protect data

Thirteen technical measures are among the first from the Public Sector Data Security Review Committee to safeguard the personal data of Singaporeans. Among the measures are that sensitive files will have to be encrypted and highly-sensitive information will be hidden away in a separate system with tighter controls.

Employers can apply to have their work pass holders, such as maids, barred from borrowing from licensed moneylenders if their workers give their consent. This is one of several measures to protect vulnerable borrowers.

4 Trump attack a sign of divide

United States President Donald Trump's tweets on Sunday, telling a clutch of young progressive female members of Congress to go back to the foreign countries they came from, point to the core of the political divide in the country over the very idea of America. But none of the women showed any sign of being cowed by the President.

5 Rethinking Aussie defence

With the United States no longer a reliable ally, Australia needs to review its defence strategy, including the pros and cons of regional alliances in South-east Asia, says Professor Hugh White.

6 No emergency cases at AH

Alexandra Hospital (AH) will focus on non-emergency procedures needed by the elderly and stop taking emergency cases. Last year, 4,820 patients with non-complex problems were directed to the hospital, and new facilities have been fully operational there since last month.

7 Amazing stories at NDP

Four ordinary Singaporeans will have their extraordinary stories told at the National Day Parade (NDP) this year through a series of short films showing how the different generations have contributed to Singapore. The films and animations for the parade are directed and produced by local filmmaker Royston Tan.

8 New home demand resilient

Demand for new homes last month appeared resilient, although developers sold fewer units. But with Singapore's second quarter economic growth slumping to its worst showing in a decade, some analysts warned that buying sentiment could sour quickly.

9 US women swimmers upbeat

The United States' women swimmers are confident that their relay teams can upstage arch-rivals Australia at the Fina World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, with captain Allison Schmitt declaring she has "full confidence" in her teammates, who have shown consistency and persistence in training.

The Singapore Food Festival this year features arts-related offerings such as movie "tastings" and culinary experiences that upend the norms of fine dining.

Seniors staying active

Mr Chia Ah Nam, 80, and Madam Kwa Chui Lan, 76, joined the Gym Tonic programme for the elderly at Bishan Community Club about three months ago. Since then, they say their health has improved.

We recommend Kohaku Tendon's seasonal special, where the fried items are drenched in a sauce made with Sichuan peppers, and talk about DJ Maseo's Singapore debut at Kilo Lounge.