WORLD

1 Jakarta eyes coffee boost

Indonesia is the world's fourth largest grower of coffee beans, but it must move away from the widely planted Robusta beans to the more popular Arabica to take advantage of the surge in coffee-drinking culture worldwide, said Indonesian government adviser Lin Che Wei.

Indonesia is targeting to raise coffee plantation productivity of 0.5 tonne per hectare to 1.5 tonnes per hectare by 2045.

TOP OF THE NEWS

2 Mahathir on temple riots

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said criminal elements were behind riots at an Indian temple, dispelling rumours of racial or religious elements in this week's incidents.

Police have arrested 21 people related to the riots sparked by the planned demolition of the Selangor temple.

TOP OF THE NEWS

3 Kimly calls for trading halt

Kimly Limited has asked for the trading of its shares to be suspended pending several updates to its shareholders. Kimly has been asked to provide "certain information and documents" to regulators, updates to its recent acquisition and the group's unaudited full-year results.

WORLD

4 New Pakistan-India link

Relations between India and Pakistan have taken a cautious step forward, with the two sides deciding to establish a religious corridor that connects Punjab in India with a key Sikh gurdwara across the border.

The move comes with a proposal to offer visa-free access for Indian pilgrims to the temple.

OPINION

5 No end in sight for trade war

Given the vast gulf in perceptions on trade issues, hopes for a "ceasefire" in the ongoing US-China trade war at the upcoming G-20 summit are overblown, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.

HOME

6 Lecturer sacked over leak

Singapore University of Social Sciences has fired the lecturer involved in leaking the questions and answers for an examination last week. It was reported that 590 students had their Nov 20 exam for a financial management course voided following the leak.

HOME

7 Honoured for their service

A new book chronicles the contributions of Straits Settlements Eurasian men who volunteered for the defence of the British Empire. On Parade: Straits Settlements Eurasian Men Who Volunteered To Defend The Empire 1862-1957 celebrates the spirit of service in Singapore's Eurasian community, Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean said.

BUSINESS

8 Big threat to S'pore banks

A cyber attack on financial institutions in Singapore could undermine consumer confidence, which may then lead to wider systemic problems, says a new report by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

SPORT

9 PSG need striking pair back

Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel is sweating on the fitness of star forwards Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in their crucial Champions League home game against Liverpool tonight. Both were injured on international duty last week and the French side need a win to boost their chances of a spot in the knock-out phase.



PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



LIFE

10 Painting sold for $82m

A nearly 1,000-year-old ink painting by Su Shi, one of China's greatest literati masters, has fetched US$59.5 million (S$81.8 million) at auction.

Entitled Wood And Rock, the 185.5cm-long scroll is one of only two known to exist.

Su is often compared to Italian artist Leonardo da Vinci for his renaissance qualities.

Straits Times Digital

VIDEO

Young stars at ChildAid

Missed the ChildAid concert? Don't fret. Here are some of the more than 140 performers who sang, danced and played instruments to music through the decades at Resorts World Theatre. http://str.sg/oXmJ

VIDEO

Mysterious tribe

Who are the people living on North Sentinel Island? Here are some facts about the reclusive tribesmen, who recently killed an American missionary who set foot on the prohibited island. http://str.sg/oXde