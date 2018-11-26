1 Two Koreas in Unesco bid

North and South Korea have long grappled over their joint symbols at the United Nations cultural organisation Unesco, but they could share the honours this week when twin applications for traditional Korean wrestling, or ssireum, come up for consideration.

2 EU backs Brexit deal

The Brexit deal was formally agreed on by the 27 European Union leaders yesterday after a half-hour meeting. British Prime Minister Theresa May (below) must now sell the package to a deeply divided British Parliament, where she faces both eurosceptics and EU supporters alike.

Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat is a person "of the utmost integrity", Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam said. He also described Mr Heng, who was unveiled last Friday as the new first assistant secretary-general of the People's Action Party, as a careful and deliberate leader.

4 Debate over Indian tribe

The Sentinelese, who live on North Sentinel island in the Andaman and Nicobar chain, were catapulted to global attention again after it emerged that they had killed American missionary John Allen Chau. The killing has revived an old debate - is it ethical to let the tribe continue as it is or should it be "mainstreamed" like most other Indian tribes?

5 New challenge for EU

While the European Union stood firm on Brexit, it has yet to address bigger underlying problems. Italian defiance of Brussels looms as the likely next big challenge, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

6 Job losses at SilkAir

SilkAir staff based in Indonesia, India, China, Thailand, Malaysia, Laos and Myanmar will lose their jobs when the airline transfers existing services to these markets to Scoot, the budget arm of Singapore Airlines (SIA). About 600 SilkAir cabin crew will move to SIA.

7 Strong volunteer spirit

One group teaches dancing as a form of therapy. Another cooks for patients receiving palliative care. Then there is the fitness instructor who helps children with cancer. There are many more volunteers like them who contribute time and effort as part of SG Cares, a national movement to promote volunteerism. Singapore hopes to double the volunteerism rate to seven in 10 in five years' time.

The G-20 summit is likely to dominate market sentiment this week as the event is widely viewed as an opportunity for China and the US to break a negative spiral in financial markets.

9 Morale boost for divers

Singapore's first gold medals in five years of competition in the Fina Diving Grand Prix series and a personal best have given the male divers a shot of confidence going into next season and July's World Aquatics Championships. Jonathan Chan won the 10m platform and the Lee twins won the synchronised 3m springboard.

10 Film on Thai cave rescue

Tom Waller, a Thai film-maker with Irish heritage, has started shooting a movie - called The Cave, Nang Non - on the multinational operation to rescue the Wild Boars football team and their deputy coach from the flooded Tham Luang cave in Thailand in July.

