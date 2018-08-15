Aretha Franklin 'gravely ill and in hospice care'

DETROIT • In 2010, Rolling Stone magazine placed Aretha Franklin atop its list of the 100 greatest singers of all time, male or female.

But the 76-year-old Queen of Soul is now gravely ill and reportedly receiving hospice care.

A source told celebrity portal TMZ that "she could go any time", while another revealed she had been battling cancer.

In her decades-long career, her hits spanned the genres, from soul and R&B to gospel and pop.

Her chart-toppers include Respect (1967), Natural Woman (1968) and I Say A Little Prayer (1968).

She was the first woman to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987.

Her style influenced singers from Mariah Carey and the late Whitney Houston - whose mother was a backup singer for Franklin - to Alicia Keys, Beyonce, Mary J. Blige and the late Amy Winehouse.

Franklin's declining health was first disclosed on the Showbiz411 website late on Sunday by Mr Roger Friedman, a reporter and family friend. The Detroit News reported that she was in hospice care.

Mr Robert Smith, pastor at New Bethel Baptist Church in Detroit, was quoted by Agence France-Presse as saying: "Everybody's fearful. I really don't know what it would be like not to have her."

In 2010, Franklin suffered serious health problems, but continued to perform until late last year, singing in November for the Elton John Aids Foundation in New York.

That same year, Detroit named a street after her.