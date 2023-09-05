Submitted by huizhen on Tue, 09/05/2023 - 13:50
Never too old to start a boy band in greying Japan

Japan leads the region in greying and how it deals with the problem could become an example for others.

Next decade a crucial period as China rapidly ages
The splintering of a shrinking world

Looked at in some ways, the world has never been closer or had so much to celebrate.

The danger of politics in a post-truth world

It is the responsibility of all – particularly those in power – to reach across the gallery and do what is good for the country.

Faith-based fissures take many forms

It is important to recognise that conflicts and contestations occur within religions as well.

A dangerous moment for minorities
AI seeps into everyday life in China
‘Live like a king’ as retirees look to South-east Asia

South-east Asia takes the leap with AI
Young South Koreans ditch white-collar jobs to become ‘smart farmers’
‘Wang hong’ culture booms in China as more young people dream of becoming influencers

Chinese-funded railways bring tourists to SE Asia, but they also cause tensions

Projects under China's Belt and Road Initiative have drawn mixed reception in South-east Asia.

30 years after Wang-Koo talks: What’s next for cross-strait ties?
Building boom in India
Stuck in traffic: How drivers in Bengaluru, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur and Seoul cope with gridlock
Why Scarborough Shoal has become dangerous territory for Philippine fishermen
12 Singaporeans abroad find their calling on the road less travelled

Asian Insider: The India-Canada dispute is everybody’s problem | Hurt feelings in China
Malaysia Edition: PN ups pressure over Zahid case | Non-clerics rise in PAS
This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, Sept 23, 2023
How a haircut stirred up a clash of values at Thai schools

An incident at a school assembly has ignited a curious debate over what some regard as an outdated and top-down education system 

Sari, she’s gotta run! Indian women flex their cores and smash stereotypes
Listen to a trip on the Laos-China Railway, one year on
Why Asean has opportunities in middle of global power rivalry

ST CloseUp: The rise of pro-China Singaporeans and what it means for Singapore
Identity politics hinders compromises essential to working democracies: Chan Heng Chee
Releasing AI into the wild ‘like open-sourcing the Manhattan Project’: Nobel laureate Maria Ressa
Secular India moving towards South Asia’s majoritarian norm: Historian Ramachandra Guha

Walter Sim
The shinkansen: Japan’s beloved national icon is the essence of its innovation
David Fogarty
Asean can power its green future without nuclear energy, say experts

Evelyn Goh

SE Asia at a crossroads – why it must resist being pushed into zero-sum boxes
Walter Sim
‘Genderless uniforms’ gaining traction across Japan
Rohini Mohan
Surge in Indians adopting foreign citizenship, highest numbers in more than a decade
Elizabeth Law
300 million smokers and counting: Why China just can’t kick its cigarette habit

China, US in a race for Asean: Who will come out on top?

Which side has an edge when it comes to economic engagement and broader ties with the region?

