World Briefs: Dubai airport still the world's busiest

Dubai airport still the world's busiest

DUBAI • Dubai International Airport remained the world's busiest for international passengers last year, as existing markets grew and new routes were launched, the airport's operator said.

Annual traffic rose 7.2 per cent to 83.6 million passengers last year from 2015. The airport is forecasting 89 million passengers this year, which would represent growth of about 6.5 per cent.

REUTERS

George H.W. Bush out of intensive care

CHICAGO • Former United States president George H.W. Bush was transferred out of intensive care on Monday as he recovered from pneumonia, while his wife Barbara was discharged from the hospital after a bout of bronchitis, doctors said.

Mr Bush, 92, was suffering from bacterial pneumonia. Mrs Bush, 91, who had viral bronchitis, had been hospitalised as a precaution.

Sharks gather off Israeli power plant

HADERA • Sharks have gathered off a coastal electricity plant in northern Israel where the Mediterranean waters are warmer, prompting the authorities to warn people to keep away.

Dozens of sandbar and dusky sharks are attracted to the Hadera plant, which uses sea water to cool its turbines before discharging the warmer water back into the sea.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE