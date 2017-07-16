World Front: Cashless toll payments in Malaysia from Aug 14

Cashless toll payments in Malaysia from Aug 14

TEMERLOH • Only electronic toll collection payments will be accepted at all 177 toll plazas nationwide from Aug 14, said Malaysia Highway Authority chairman Noor Azmi Ghazali yesterday.

Drivers will be able to pay the highway tolls using only cashless payments via PLUSMiles or Touch 'n Go cards, or their SmartTAG devices from that date.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Attack in Egypt: Berlin 'dismayed and furious'

BERLIN • German officials yesterday said they were "dismayed and furious" at the stabbing of two German women at an Egyptian beach resort, calling it a deliberate attack on foreign tourists.

An Egyptian man stabbed the two German tourists to death and wounded four others on Friday at a popular seaside vacation spot on the Red Sea, officials and witnesses said.

REUTERS