World Economic Forum survey seeks youth input on local and global decision-making

SINGAPORE - The World Economic Forum (WEF) annual Global Shapers Survey, which was launched last month (April), is seeking input from young people aged between 18 and 35.

It aims to find out how young people see the world and what they want to do about it.

Young people are invited to share their views on local and global issues, with extra themes such as governance and civic engagement, technology and innovation, values and society, and business and the workplace.

The Straits Times is working in partnership with the WEF to collect responses from millennials for the survey, which is developed and translated by members of the WEF's Global Shapers Community network.

The Global Shapers Survey initiative, launched in 2015, is intended to empower young people around the world and amplify their voices, with results expected to influence stakeholders' policymaking and decision-making processes.

Last year, more than 26,000 people from 181 countries and territories took the survey, which found that seven out of 10 respondents see the world as full of opportunities, rather than full of struggles.

Respondents fretted over global climate change, as well as corruption and a lack of economic opportunity in their home countries.

Still, about half of them felt confident in their ability to shape national decision-making and more than one-third identified themselves primarily as "global citizens" rather than by nationality and religion.

To take part in this year's survey, which takes about 10 minutes and runs until June 30, click here.