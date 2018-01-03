World Briefs:US teen accused of gunning down family

US teen accused of gunning down family

NEW YORK • A teenage boy in the state of New Jersey was in police custody yesterday after being accused of gunning down his family on New Year's Eve with a semi-automatic rifle.

Police were called to a home in the city of Long Branch, about 90km south of New York, at about 11.45pm on Sunday in response to a report of shots fired, and found four people dead, said Monmouth County prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni.

The victims were the suspect's father Steven Kologi, 44; mother Linda Kologi, 42; sister Brittany Kologi, 18; and family friend Mary Schultz, 70.

Call for driving test for tourists in Australia

CANBERRA • A member of the Australian government has called for international visitors to the country to pass a driving test before they can hire a car.

Ms Sarah Henderson, an MP for the governing Liberal National Party, yesterday announced a push for a more stringent approach to international drivers' licences, suggesting also that overseas visitors hiring a car be subjected to watch a compulsory safety video.

Egypt hangs four men over 2014 bombing

CAIRO • Egypt has hanged four men convicted by a military court of killing three military students in a bombing in 2014, security sources said yesterday.

The bombing, in the Nile Delta town of Kafr al-Sheikh, took place during violence that followed the ouster of president Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood.

The hanging was the second reported multiple execution of convicted Islamist militants in a week. A week ago, 15 men accused of attacks in the Sinai peninsula were hanged - believed to be the largest number of people executed in a single day since President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi took power.

