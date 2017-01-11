World Briefs:Turkey debates new Erdogan powers

Turkey debates new Erdogan powers

ANKARA • Turkey's Parliament voted yesterday to press on with debate about a constitutional reform package that would expand President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's powers, taking another step on the path towards an executive presidency.

Mr Erdogan and his supporters argue that Turkey needs the strong leadership of an executive presidency, but opponents fear the reform will fuel authoritarianism.

REUTERS

Former German president dies

BERLIN • Mr Roman Herzog, who as German president was a powerful advocate of economic reforms in the 1990s after the fall of the Berlin Wall, has died, the president's office said yesterday. He was 82. He served as the chief justice of Germany's highest court before being elected to a five-year term as president in 1994, four years after reunification.

REUTERS

'Hollyweed' sign prankster arrested

LOS ANGELES • The Los Angeles police have arrested a local artist suspected of a New Year's Day prank in which he altered the letters of the famous Hollywood sign to read "Hollyweed".

Zachary Cole Fernandez, 30, was booked on a misdemeanour charge when he surrendered on Monday. He was released on his own recognisance and ordered to appear in court on Feb 15.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE