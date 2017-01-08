World Briefs: WorldBriefs

Taiwan's leader heads to Central America

TAIPEI • Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen left for the United States yesterday on her way to Central America, a nine-day trip that will be scrutinised by China, which was incensed by her congratulatory call to US President-elect Donald Trump.

Ms Tsai has transit stops in Houston and San Francisco at either end of a tour meant to bolster ties with the island's Central American allies. Her US stopovers will be closely watched amid speculation she might make contact with Mr Trump.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Race assault suspects held without bail

CHICAGO • Four African- Americans accused of attacking an 18-year-old white man with special needs while making anti-white racial taunts in an assault broadcast on Facebook have been ordered by a Chicago judge to be held without bail.

REUTERS