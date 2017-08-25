World Briefs: Winning $1b lottery ticket bought in Massachusetts

Winning $1b lottery ticket bought in Massachusetts

NEW YORK • A single ticket sold at a convenience store in Watertown, Massachusetts, was declared the winner of the second-largest lottery prize in the United States. The name of the winner of the US$758.7 million (S$1.03 billion) Powerball jackpot has not yet been released.

The payout, which can be taken in a lump sum or in 29 yearly payments, is estimated to be around US$443 million, depending on state taxes.

WASHINGTON POST

UK probes deportation letters to EU nationals

LONDON • The British authorities are investigating how around 100 European Union nationals living in the country were sent letters warning they were liable to be detained and deported, despite being legally entitled to remain.

The Home Office said in a statement on Wednesday that "a limited number of letters were issued in error" and it was contacting recipients to clarify that they could ignore the letter, but the department stopped short of apologising.

BLOOMBERG

Qatar to restore diplomatic ties with Iran

DOHA • Qatar is to restore full diplomatic relations with Iran, in a significant move at a time of tense relations between the emirate and its Gulf neighbours.

A statement yesterday from the Foreign Ministry said Qatar aimed to bolster ties between the two countries. Doha pulled its ambassador from Teheran in January last year following attacks on the Saudi Arabian embassy, spurred by Riyadh's decision to execute a Shi'ite cleric in the kingdom.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Kenya president chides MPs for fighting pay cuts

NAIROBI • Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta rebuked newly elected Members of Parliament yesterday for resisting modest cuts to their salaries and perks, worth more than US$10,000 (S$13,600) a month, and said citizens were angry with extravagance in the government.

Mr Kenyatta, whose Aug 8 re-election is being challenged in the Supreme Court, vowed not to assent to any law reversing the cuts to legislators' wages if the court upholds his victory.

REUTERS