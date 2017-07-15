World Briefs: WHO warns of cholera risk at annual haj

WHO warns of cholera risk at annual haj

GENEVA • A cholera epidemic in Yemen, which has infected more than 332,000 people, could spread during the annual haj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia in September, although the Saudi authorities are well prepared, the World Health Organisation said yesterday.

The pilgrimage draws two million to four million Muslims every year, including 1.5 million to two million foreigners, raising the risk from diseases such as dengue and yellow fever, as well as cholera, the WHO said.

REUTERS

Chicago Sun-Times sold for $1.40

CHICAGO • The Chicago Sun-Times, the city's oldest continuously published daily and winner of eight Pulitzer prizes, has been sold to an investor group, reportedly for US$1 (S$1.40).

The newspaper, which traces its history to 1844, reported on Thursday that it had been purchased by an investment group led by former Chicago alderman Edwin Eisendrath and a coalition of labour unions.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

At least 10 hurt in Pamplona bull run

PAMPLONA (Spain) • At least 10 people were hurt at Pamplona's final bull run this year, though no one was gored, as runners, many wearing traditional white shirts with red neckties, raced through city streets chased by a dozen bulls and steers.

About 2,000 people a day take part in the tradition, in which the animals are released from their pen to stampede through an 875m stretch of the city to the bull ring as runners attempt to dodge out of their way. The bull run on Friday, the last of eight runs which started on July 7, was the fastest this year at 2min 10sec.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE