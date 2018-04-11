World Briefs: VW chief may go in possible reshuffle

VW chief may go in possible reshuffle

FRANKFURT • Scandal-hit car giant Volkswagen (VW) said yesterday it was considering a board reshuffle and CEO Matthias Mueller could be replaced, although no decision has yet been made.

Supervisory board chief Hans Dieter Poetsch had been "speaking with different members of the supervisory and executive boards" about moving or replacing some of them, VW said in a statement, adding that Mr Mueller "signalled he was open to play a part in the changes".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Nestle vows to cut plastic waste

ZURICH • Nestle wants to make all of its packaging recyclable or reusable by 2025, the Swiss food giant said yesterday, becoming the latest food company to vow to cut plastic waste.

The world's biggest packaged food company, which owns more than 2,000 brands, will focus on eliminating non-recyclable plastics, encourage the use of plastics that allow better recycling rates and eliminate or change complex combinations of packaging materials.

REUTERS

New Alzheimer's diagnosis framework

TAMPA • In an effort to speed research towards a cure for the most common form of dementia, experts urged a new framework yesterday to diagnose Alzheimer's disease using biological clues, rather than symptoms of memory loss.

The approach would test for Alzheimer's based on a few known biomarkers, and recognise that the disease runs on a spectrum that takes root long before symptoms appear, sometimes for decades.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE