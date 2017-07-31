World Briefs: Venezuelans vote on all-powerful assembly

Venezuelans vote on all-powerful assembly

CARACAS • Venezuelans began voting yesterday for a constitutional super body expected to hand sweeping new powers to ruling Socialist Party officials and potentially extend their unpopular rule. President Nicolas Maduro, who predicts a "big victory", has promised the assembly will restore peace after four months of opposition protests.

REUTERS

6 dead, 20 wounded in Somalia car bombing

MOGADISHU • At least six people were killed and 20 wounded in Somalia's capital Mogadishu yesterday when a car bomb detonated on a busy road, the Security Ministry said. There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but the bombing fits the pattern of the Al-Shabaab militant group, which has carried out numerous suicide bombings and raids in the capital.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Turkish women march against dress code

ISTANBUL • Hundreds of Turkish women marched in Istanbul last Saturday to protest against the violence and animosity they face from men demanding they dress more conservatively. During the march, women chanted slogans and carried denim shorts on hangers as examples of types of clothing some men say they find unacceptable.

REUTERS