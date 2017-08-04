World Briefs: Venezuela assembly's launch postponed

Venezuela assembly's launch postponed

CARACAS • Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has postponed by 24 hours the launch of a powerful new assembly, in the face of opposition protests and blistering claims of fraud.

Attorney-General Luisa Ortega, one of Mr Maduro's biggest rivals, said she has opened an investigation into "scandalous" electoral fraud after the British technology firm contracted to handle the ballot said Mr Maduro had exaggerated the turnout.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Qatar nod for expats' permanent residency

DUBAI • Qatar plans to allow some expatriates to obtain permanent residency, in the first move of its kind among Gulf Arab states that rely heavily on foreign labour.

A draft law approved at a Cabinet meeting will allow permanent residence to the children of Qatari women married to non-Qataris, as well as expatriates who provide outstanding services to Qatar, state news agency QNA reported on Wednesday.

REUTERS

Five nabbed over Florence explosion

ROME • Italian police said yesterday they had arrested five anarchists suspected of planting a bomb outside a far-right bookshop in Florence on Jan 1 that badly injured an explosives expert.

The five have been arrested for "attempted manslaughter", police said in a statement. The blast, triggered by a timer, occurred as a bomb disposal officer approached the device. He lost a hand and an eye.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE