World Briefs: Utilities supply to PNG detention centre cut

Utilities supply to PNG detention centre cut

SYDNEY • Water and power supplies were cut off yesterday at the largest compound at an Australian-run camp for asylum seekers in Papua New Guinea, detainees said, as officials tried to force them to move to a nearby transit centre.

Australia wants to close its controversial detention centre on Oct 31.

But efforts to relocate the 800 men held there have stalled after a US relocation swop deal was suspended, and almost all the detainees were reluctant to move out amid fears of violence in the wider community.

REUTERS

Briton convicted of importing child sex doll

LONDON • A British man was convicted yesterday of importing a lifelike child sex doll in what police said was a landmark case in the fight against a new form of sex crime against children.

David Turner, 72, admitted having sex with the 1.17m doll, described by the National Crime Agency as "anatomically detailed and correct".

Turner, who also bought clothes for the doll, will be sentenced on Sept 8.

REUTERS

Mayor to resign after getting jail term

VIENNA • The mayor of the Austrian city of Salzburg will resign after he was handed a three-year jail sentence for his part in a wider scandal in which local officials lost €340 million (S$542 million) of public money in risky stock and debt trades.

Mayor Heinz Schaden, who has maintained his innocence throughout the trial, said yesterday he would not step down until next month.

His lawyer will appeal against the sentence and Schaden will not be jailed unless he loses.

REUTERS

Top Kenya election official found dead

NAIROBI • An official charged with overseeing IT in Kenya's election commission was found dead just over a week before the country goes to the polls, the commission's chairman said yesterday.

The body of Mr Chris Msando, a top information technology manager at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), had been identified at the morgue, said IEBC chair- man Wafula Chebukati, adding that the victim had been tortured before he was killed.

AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE