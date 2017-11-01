World Briefs: US scientists rally behind Iran deal

US scientists rally behind Iran deal

NEW YORK • More than 90 top US experts in atomic sciences, including a designer of the hydrogen bomb, have publicly thrown their weight behind the Iran nuclear agreement, exhorting Congress to preserve the accord in the face of President Donald Trump's disavowal of it.

In a letter to Senate and House leaders of both parties emphasising the "momentous responsibilities" Congress bears regarding the agreement, the scientists asserted that the accord was effective in blocking Iran's pathways to a nuclear weapon.

NYTIMES

Britain extends N. Ireland deadline

BELFAST • The British government has extended by 24 hours a deadline for Northern Ireland's political parties to re-establish a devolved regional executive and avoid London setting the region's annual budget for the first time in a decade.

The pro-British Democratic Unionist Party and the Irish nationalist Sinn Fein party made progress in talks on Monday and were due to continue talking yesterday, according to the British government's Minister for Northern Ireland James Brokenshire.

REUTERS

Putin critics killed, wounded

KIEV • A prominent couple who were fierce critics of Russian President Vladimir Putin and who narrowly escaped an assassination attempt in June were attacked again on Monday. This time, an assailant killed the wife and wounded the husband.

Ms Amina Okuyeva and Mr Adam Osmayev had gained prominence in Ukraine as committed foes of both Mr Putin and of the leader of the Russian region of Chechnya, Mr Ramzan Kadyrov.

NYTIMES

US court blocks transgender ban

WASHINGTON • A federal judge temporarily blocked US President Donald Trump's ban on transgender personnel from serving in the military. US District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly on Monday ordered the government to "revert to the status quo" that was in effect before Mr Trump ordered the contentious ban.

At the same time, however, she allowed to let stand a block on military funding for sex reassignment surgery for members of the armed forces.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE