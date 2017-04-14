World Briefs: US' first female Muslim judge found dead

US' first female Muslim judge found dead

NEW YORK • Judge Sheila Abdus-Salaam, the first African American woman on New York's top court and the United States' first female Muslim judge, has been found dead in the Hudson River.

Her body was found in the river in Upper Manhattan on Wednesday, a day after her husband reported her missing. The cause of death is being probed.

WASHINGTON POST

Daily Mail paying damages to Melania

LONDON • Britain's Daily Mail newspaper on Wednesday apologised to United States First Lady Melania Trump and agreed to pay her damages over an article that included allegations that she worked as an escort in the 1990s.

The total amount was not disclosed, but the Press Association news agency said it was believed to be less than US$3 million (S$4.2 million).

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Facebook weeding out fake accounts

SAN FRANCISCO • Facebook on Wednesday said it has started weeding out bogus accounts by watching for suspicious behaviour such as repetitive posts or torrents of messages.

The security improvement was described as being part of a broader effort to rid the leading social network of hoaxes, misinformation and fake news, by making sure people are who they claim to be.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

WHO: 2 billion using contaminated water

GENEVA • Dramatic improvements are needed in ensuring access to clean water and sanitation worldwide, the World Health Organisation said yesterday, warning that nearly two billion people now use faecal-contaminated water.

Hundreds of thousands of people die each year because they are forced to drink contaminated water, it said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE