World Briefs: US creating 'terror army': Erdogan

US creating 'terror army': Erdogan

ISTANBUL • President Recep Tayyip Erdogan yesterday said the US was trying to create a "terror army"on Turkey's southern frontier by training a Syrian border force that includes a Kurdish militia, and pledged to crush it before it came into being.

On Sunday, the US-led coalition said it was working with the mainly Kurdish YPG-led Syrian Democratic Forces to set up a new 30,000-strong border force. Turkey considers the YPG to be an extension of the PKK, a Kurdish group waging an insurgency in the country.

REUTERS

27 killed in Baghdad suicide bombings

BAGHDAD • At least 27 people were killed and 64 wounded in a twin suicide bombing in Baghdad yesterday, the deadliest attack so far this year in the Iraqi capital, an Interior Ministry official said.

Two men detonated vests with explosives in Aviation Square, a commercial district and gathering point for day labourers seeking work, the official said.

Iraq declared victory last month over militants from the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria group, but attacks continue.

REUTERS

Trump denies he is racist

WASHINGTON • US President Donald Trump has vehemently denied that he is racist, after his vulgar disparagement of African countries and Haiti complicated a bipartisan deal on immigration.

"I'm not a racist. I am the least racist person you have ever interviewed," Mr Trump told reporters at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, where he was having dinner with Republican House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy. He made the comment three days after reportedly referring to African nations and Haiti as "s***hole countries".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

1,000 charged for sharing teen sex video

COPENHAGEN • Danish police yesterday said they have charged 1,004 children and young people for sharing video clips of two 15-year-olds having sex, following a tip-off from Facebook.

They said it could constitute distribution of child pornography even though the age of consent in Denmark is 15.

The two video clips were shared through Facebook's Messenger chat platform last year and the company advised the US authorities about it, as it is obliged to. The tip-off was then passed on to Denmark via Interpol.

REUTERS