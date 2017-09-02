World Briefs: US cop in hot seat for racial remarks retires

US cop in hot seat for racial remarks retires

WASHINGTON • A policeman in the US who faced being sacked over racially charged remarks when pulling over a woman along a highway has announced his retirement.

A dashcam video that just surfaced shows Lieutenant Greg Abbott telling a woman in Georgia who feared moving her hands during a traffic stop last year not to worry because "we only kill black people". Police chief Mike Register said "there's no place for these comments in law enforcement".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Kenyan presidential polls results nullified

NAIROBI • Kenya's top court yesterday nullified the presidential election, upholding the opposition's complaint that Mr Uhuru Kenyatta's victory last month was aided by rigging.

Following the shock ruling, Chief Justice David Maraga ordered a new vote to be held within 60 days.

BLOOMBERG