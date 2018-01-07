World Briefs: US chopper lands on Okinawa beach

US chopper lands on Okinawa beach

TOKYO • An American military helicopter made an emergency landing on a beach in Okinawa yesterday, an official said, the latest in a series of accidents which have fuelled local opposition to US forces on the Japanese island.

There were no immediate reports of injuries from the landing in Uruma, a local fire department official said.

Last month, a window from a US military helicopter fell onto a school sports ground near the Futenma marine air base in Okinawa, but no one was injured.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

4 cops killed in Kashmir bomb blast

SRINAGAR (India) • Four policemen were killed yesterday in a bomb blast set off by suspected Islamist militants in Indian Kashmir, police and reports said.

They were on patrol when the improvised explosive device exploded in Sopore, some 50km from the main city of Srinagar.

The latest incident comes during a spike in violence in the disputed region, which is claimed in full by India and Pakistan.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Killer charged over indecent images

LONDON • One of Britain's most notorious killers, who in 1993 murdered two-year-old James Bulger when he was only 10 himself, has been charged over indecent images of children, state prosecutors said last Friday.

Jon Venables was released in 2001 with a new identity after serving eight years in prison for the torture and murder of the toddler in the north-west English city of Liverpool.

He was returned to prison in November after allegedly being caught with child abuse images, and will now face trial in private at an unnamed court.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Drained: 'Dearest' bottle of vodka

STOCKHOLM • What is claimed to be "the world's most expensive" bottle of vodka, snatched from a Copenhagen bar last week, was found empty at a construction site in the Danish capital last Friday.

The bottle, made from white and yellow gold and containing a diamond-encrusted replica of the Russian imperial eagle on its cap, is said to be worth US$1.3 million (S$1.7 million).

Copenhagen police tweeted that the bottle was intact when it was found and is now being examined.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE