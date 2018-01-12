World Briefs: Unrest over austerity moves rattles Tunisia

Unrest over austerity moves rattles Tunisia

TUNIS • A third night of unrest has shaken Tunisia, where the authorities said yesterday more than 600 people have been arrested this week as anger at austerity measures boils over on the streets.

Tunisia is considered a rare success story of the Arab Spring uprisings.

But the authorities have failed to resolve the issues of poverty and unemployment.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Tainted baby milk still on sale despite ban

PARIS • France said yesterday there has been a "major dysfunction" in a recall of baby milk after stores sold potentially contaminated products despite being told to take them off their shelves.

Lactalis in December issued a recall of all products made at its factory in Craon, north-west France, after discovering salmonella bacteria at the site.

But several retailers continued to sell the manufacturer's affected products even after the ban.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Koala found screwed to post sparks outcry

SYDNEY • The death of a koala found screwed to a post in Australia has sparked an outcry from animal rights groups and prompted a police investigation.

The koala may have been alive when it was "cruelly attached" to the post of a wooden shelter using building screws, though it was dead when found on Wednesday, said Koala Rescue Queensland.

REUTERS

YouTube acts after suicide forest video

NEW YORK • YouTube on Wednesday punished one of its stars, American Logan Paul, over a video that showed a suicide victim in a forest near Mount Fuji - by scrapping two projects and lowering his advertising profile.

Outtakes showing Paul laughing and joking about the incident also stirred anger.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE