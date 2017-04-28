World Briefs: United Airlines admits mistakes

United Airlines admits mistakes

WASHINGTON • In a new report, United Airlines admits several mistakes were made before, during and after a man was violently dragged off a flight earlier this month, including calling in law enforcement to resolve an incident that was neither a safety nor security issue.

It said the airline should not have tried to find space for crew members at the last minute and should have offered more compensation or more transportation options to entice customers to give up their seats voluntarily. The airline will now offer travellers who do that up to US$10,000 (S$14,000) in travel certificates.

Israel strikes arms supply hub in Syria

AMMAN/BEIRUT • Israel struck an arms supply hub operated by the Lebanese group Hizbollah near Damascus airport yesterday, Syrian rebel and regional intelligence sources said, targeting weapons sent from Iran via commercial and military cargo planes.

Video carried on Lebanese TV and shared on social media showed the pre-dawn air strikes caused a fire around the airport, east of the Syrian capital, suggesting fuel sources or weapons containing explosives were hit.

