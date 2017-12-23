World Briefs: UN expert criticises Poland's legal reforms

UN expert criticises Poland's legal reforms

GENEVA • The UN expert on the independence of judges and lawyers criticised Poland yesterday for legal reforms that threaten the independence of the judiciary.

UN special rapporteur Diego Garcia-Sayan said the new laws were aimed at putting the judiciary under the control of the ruling party.

REUTERS

Two historic Raqqa churches mine-free

RAQQA (Syria) • Two historic churches in Syria's Raqqa will be declared free of explosives just in time for Christmas, as deminers give them one last sweep. ISIS, which controlled the city for three years before being ousted in October, had planted booby traps. But the churches remain in a bad state and only a small percentage of Raqqa's pre-war population has returned. Church officials say they will not hold Christmas services this year.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

St James Church hosts exhibition on refugees

LONDON • This Christmas, London's St James' Church is home to a haunting exhibition by British artist Arabella Dorman highlighting the plight of refugees. More than 700 items of clothing discarded on Lesbos island in Greece by refugees have been collected and sculpted, and are hanging in the church's nave.

THOMSON REUTERS FOUNDATION