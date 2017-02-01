World Briefs: UN court orders Turkey to free detained judge

UN court orders Turkey to free detained judge

THE HAGUE • A UN court yesterday ordered Turkey to release a judge, Aydin Sefa Akay, detained after last year's attempted coup, so he can resume his work on an appeals case involving former Rwandan minister Augustin Ngirabatware, jailed for 30 years for genocide.

Presiding judge Theodor Meron said "diplomatic immunity (for judges) is a cornerstone of an independent international judiciary, as envisaged by the United Nations".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Czech foreign ministry hit by cyber attacks

PRAGUE • Hackers have breached dozens of e-mail accounts at the Czech Foreign Ministry in an attack resembling one against the US Democratic Party.

Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek said yesterday he was told by experts the cyber attacks were likely conducted by a foreign state.

REUTERS

'Suicide' attack on Saudi warship leaves 2 dead

RIYADH • Yemeni rebel "suicide" boats attacked a Saudi warship on patrol in the Red Sea, killing two sailors in a rare naval clash, the Saudi-led coalition said on Monday.

The assault off the rebel-held port city of Hodeid was uncharacteristic of the Houthi rebels. Suicide attacks are normally the work of Al-Qaeda or the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

3 arrested on suspicion of arms smuggling

ROME • Three Italians were arrested yesterday on suspicion of smuggling helicopters and missiles into Libya and Iran between 2011 and 2015. Police were still looking for a Libyan man. The military equipment was manufactured in the former Soviet bloc and shipped from third countries, police said.

REUTERS