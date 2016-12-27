World Briefs: Ukraine truce holds despite clashes

Ukraine truce holds despite clashes

KIEV • A new indefinite truce in Ukraine held by a thread for a third day yesterday, as both pro-Russian insurgents and Kiev reported clashes near a prized railroad hub but no deaths. Ukraine and Russia agreed to the armistice last Wednesday. The rebels signed on to the ceasefire on Friday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

54,000 evacuated over WWII bomb in Germany

BERLIN • An unexploded British bomb from World War II forced 54,000 people out of their homes in Germany on Christmas Day, the country's biggest such evacuation since the end of hostilities. The 1.8-tonne bomb was found last Tuesday at a construction site.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Sailor sets new record in non-stop, solo feat

PARIS • Sailor Thomas Coville arrived in the French port of Brest yesterday morning, hours after smashing the world record for a single-handed, non-stop sailing circumnavigation of the globe. Coville, 48, voyaged 49 days 3hr 7min 38sec in his 31m trimaran.

REUTERS