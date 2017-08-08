World Briefs: UK rubbishes reports of $64b Brexit bill

UK rubbishes reports of $64b Brexit bill

LONDON • Britain does not recognise media reports that the government is willing to pay €40 billion (S$64.1 billion) to exit the European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said yesterday.

The so-called "exit bill" is one of the first issues on the Brexit negotiating agenda, and also one of the most contentious.

The EU has floated a figure of €60 billion, while Britain has not indicated how much it would be prepared to pay.

REUTERS

Crashed US military plane found

SYDNEY • A US military aircraft that crashed off the Australian coast has been found, the authorities said yesterday, with divers preparing to try and locate three missing marines.

The MV-22 Osprey - a hybrid helicopter-turboprop with a chequered safety record - went down last Saturday off Shoalwater Bay in Queensland state.

Twenty-three personnel were quickly saved, but three marines remained missing despite an air and sea search.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

