World Briefs: UK Foreign Secretary meets Iran President

UK Foreign Secretary meets Iran President

TEHERAN • British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson met Iranian President Hassan Rouhani yesterday, wrapping up a "worthwhile" visit in which he pushed for the release of imprisoned dual nationals.

However, Mr Johnson also took flak from Iranian officials for not doing more to build on the nuclear deal signed with world powers in 2015.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Honduras President keeps election lead

TEGUCIGALPA • Honduras' President Juan Orlando Hernandez maintained his lead in disputed election results after a partial recount, said the head of the electoral tribunal.

An official winner of the Nov 26 election has still not been announced, and the small Central American nation of 10 million has been mired in uncertainty since the vote.

An initial count following the election put challenger Salvador Nasralla comfortably ahead of the incumbent, but the tribunal later gave Mr Hernandez the advantage.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Sculptor picked for Princess Di statue

LONDON • A sculptor who produced the image of Queen Elizabeth used on Britain's coins has been chosen to create a new statue of Princess Diana, the office of Princes William and Harry said yesterday, to commemorate the 20th anniversary of her death.

Mr Ian Rank-Broadley, whose effigy of the Queen has appeared on all British and Commonwealth coinage since 1998, will design the statue, which will not be unveiled until next year.

REUTERS