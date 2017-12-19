World Briefs: UK arrests man over threat at US base

UK arrests man over threat at US base

LONDON • British police yesterday arrested a man who tried to force his way into a military base in central England used by the US air force, triggering a brief lockdown.

The Mildenhall Royal Air Force base said security staff locked down the base, used by the United States to refuel US and Nato aircraft in Europe, following reports of a disturbance.

"The incident has been contained," a US Air Force spokesman said.

British police said shots were fired by US service personnel and a man was detained with cuts and bruises, but no other people were injured. The base is set for closure after the US said it was going to move operations to Germany.

REUTERS

Pinera wins Chilean presidential election

SANTIAGO • Conservative Sebastian Pinera has won Chile's presidential election by a wider-than-forecast margin.

Chile's electoral authority said the former president won 54.58 per cent of votes compared with 45.42 per cent for the centre-left Alejandro Guillier, in a race that had been considered a toss-up.

Mr Pinera has pledged to jump-start economic growth and opt for more business-friendly policies.

REUTERS

Far right sworn into govt in Austria

VIENNA • With a heavy police presence keeping protesters away, Austria's far right was sworn in yesterday as part of the country's new government, rounding off a triumphant year for Europe's nationalists.

The new coalition was agreed last Friday by the conservative People's Party and the Freedom Party. They have pledged to stop illegal immigration, cut taxes and resist European Union centralisation.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

EU probes Ikea tax deals in Netherlands

BRUSSELS • The European Union yesterday opened an in-depth investigation into Swedish furniture giant Ikea's tax deals in the Netherlands, in the latest salvo by Brussels against the tax affairs of multinationals.

The European Commission is taking a close look at the ways Ikea allegedly used a Dutch subsidiary to slash its tax bill on revenue from its megastores worldwide.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE