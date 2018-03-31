World Briefs: Uber settles case of self-driving car crash

Uber settles case of self-driving car crash

TEMPE (Arizona) • The family of a woman killed by an Uber Technologies self-driving vehicle in Arizona has reached a settlement with the ride-hailing giant, a lawyer for the family said.

The terms of the settlement, less than two weeks after the fatal crash, were not revealed. But it appeared to forestall a potential legal showdown in the case.

WASHINGTON POST

Egypt President wins 96.9 % of vote

CAIRO • Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has won a second term with 96.9 per cent of valid votes, state media reported yesterday, raising a previous tally from the preliminary count.

The state-owned newspaper Al-Ahram also raised its estimate of turnout in the March 26-28 election to 42.08 per cent, saying 25 million of Egypt's 60 million registered voters had cast ballots.

On Thursday, the paper had reported that Mr Sisi was re-elected with 92 per cent of the vote on a turnout of just over 40 per cent. It gave no explanation for the revisions.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

2 members of US-led coalition in Syria killed

BAGHDAD • Two personnel with the United States-led coalition battling the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria were killed and five were wounded by an improvised explosive device in Syria, the coalition said yesterday.

They are the first to be killed or wounded in an attack this year. About 10 have been killed in non-combat-related incidents since Jan 1.

REUTERS