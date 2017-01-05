World Briefs: UAE bans ownership of wild animals

UAE bans ownership of wild animals

DUBAI • The private ownership of wild animals has been outlawed in the United Arab Emirates, where keeping exotic creatures as pets is a status symbol for some, reports said yesterday.

The new law bans dealing in and ownership of "all types of wild and domesticated but dangerous animals", Gulf News daily said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Queen Elizabeth resumes official duties

LONDON • Britain's Queen Elizabeth has given an honour to a member of her staff in a private ceremony, resuming official duties as she continued to recover from a heavy cold that forced her to miss Christmas and New Year church services, a spokesman said.

On Tuesday, the 90-year-old monarch gave a member of her staff, Mr Raymond Wheaton, the insignia of a Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order, an honour that usually rewards personal service to her or the monarchy.

REUTERS

Trial of Equatorial Guinea V-P adjourned

PARIS • A French court agreed yesterday to adjourn the trial of the playboy son of Equatorial Guinea's leader, giving him six more months to prepare his defence against charges that he embezzled more than €100 million (S$150 million).

Teodorin Obiang, his country's vice-president, is suspected of plundering his oil-rich and timber-rich country to buy a mansion in one of Paris' most exclusive avenues as well as accumulate a collection of supercars.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE