World Briefs: Two straight Dubliners tie knot to avoid tax

Two straight Dubliners tie knot to avoid tax

DUBLIN• • Two heterosexual men in Dublin have got married in a bid to not pay €50,000 (S$79,700) inheritance tax on a house.

Mr Matt Murphy, 83, wanted to leave his house to his best friend and carer, Mr Michael O'Sullivan, 58, after he died. The duo decided to get married after they discovered how much tax would have to be paid on the house, reported The Guardian yesterday.

US appeals court rules on Trump travel ban

WASHINGTON• • A United States appeals court has said President Donald Trump's hotly contested travel ban targeting people from six Muslim-majority countries should not be applied to those with strong US ties.

The Ninth US Circuit Court of Appeals also said last Friday its ruling would be put on hold pending a decision by the US Supreme Court.

REUTERS

China punishes 8,123 for fiscal violations

SHANGHAI• • China has punished 8,123 people for committing fiscal violations after an audit of how the government's central budget last year was spent revealed multiple problems, the Xinhua state news agency reported. An official said yesterday that 970 of the offenders were punished for misusing funds earmarked for a poverty relief campaign.

REUTERS

Over 30 dead after bus plunges into river in India

NEW DELHI• • At least 32 people were killed yesterday when their bus swerved off a bridge and plunged 30m onto a river bed in the western Indian state of Rajasthan, police said. Television footage showed rescuers pulling bodies from the bus, which was half submerged in the river Banas.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE