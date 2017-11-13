World Briefs: Turkey denies reports of plan to seize cleric

Turkey denies reports of plan to seize cleric

ISTANBUL • Turkey has dismissed what it said were ludicrous reports that Turkish officials may have discussed a plan to seize a wanted US-based Muslim cleric and hand him over to Ankara in exchange for millions of dollars.

In a statement, the Turkish Embassy in Washington repeated its request for the extradition of cleric Fethullah Gulen, but said it would not operate outside the law to achieve that goal.

Saudi easing of Yemen blockade 'not enough'

DUBAI • The Saudi-led coalition's easing of its blockade on Yemen is "a step in the right direction" but does not go far enough, the European Union and United Nations said.

The UN said the coalition was still blocking desperately needed UN aid deliveries to Yemen, despite the reopening of Aden and Wadea.

Hundreds refuse to leave refugee camp

SYDNEY • Dozens of refugees have left a shuttered Australian camp in Papua New Guinea but hundreds more are refusing to move, detainees said yesterday, as New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern repeated an offer to resettle some of them.

Around 600 men refused to leave the Manus detention centre after it was closed on Oct 31, citing fears for their safety.

Disneyland towers shut over disease outbreak

LOS ANGELES • Disneyland has shut down and decontaminated two cooling towers following an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease that sickened 12 people, nine of whom were guests or employees at the theme park in California, county health officials said last Saturday.

Cooling towers provide cold water at Disneyland and give off a vapour that could have carried the Legionella bacteria, which can potentially be fatal.

