World Briefs: Turkey arrests five in link to alleged Doha hack

Turkey arrests five in link to alleged Doha hack

DOHA • Qatar said on Saturday that Turkey has arrested five people in connection with the alleged hacking of Doha's state news agency, an incident which sparked the current Gulf political crisis.

The alleged hack of the QNA website took place on May 24, attributing explosive political remarks to Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Macron and French PM's ratings slide further: Poll

PARIS • French President Emmanuel Macron's popularity rating slumped a further 14 points this month to hit 40 per cent, following a sharp 10-point drop last month, reported a poll.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe also saw his popularity fall nine points over the same period, with 47 per cent now satisfied with his performance, the Ifop poll for the Journal du Dimanche newspaper showed yesterday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Colombia rebels to debut political party for polls

BOGOTA • Colombia's leftist Farc rebel group was to debut its political party at a conference that began yesterday, a key step in its transition into a civilian organisation after more than 50 years of war.

The six-day meeting in Bogota of Farc members is expected to conclude on Friday with a platform that the party, still officially unnamed, will campaign on in elections next year.

REUTERS

Six hurt in blasts at Azerbaijan military base

BAKU • Six people were injured yesterday when a fire at an Azerbaijan military base set off explosions of weapons in a storage depot, officials said.

Residents were evacuated from the two villages, Gilezi and Shitalchai, nearest to the base, about 70km north of capital Baku. The Defence Ministry did not give details of damage or the cause of the fire.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE