World Briefs: Trump retweets anti-Muslim videos

Trump retweets anti-Muslim videos

WASHINGTON • US President Donald Trump yesterday posted anti-Muslim videos on Twitter that had originally been posted by a leader of a far-right British party.

As a candidate, Mr Trump called for "a Muslim ban" and, as President, has issued executive orders banning entry from some citizens of multiple countries, although courts have partially blocked them from taking effect.

Jayda Fransen, a leader of the anti-immigrant Britain First group, posted the videos yesterday, saying that they showed a group of people who are Muslim beating a teenage boy to death, battering a boy on crutches and destroying a Christian statue.

REUTERS

Today show's host fired for sexual misconduct

NEW YORK • NBC News fired popular Today show host Matt Lauer after receiving a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behaviour in the workplace, the network announced yesterday.

"While it is the first complaint about his behaviour in the over 20 years he's been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident," NBC said in a statement.

REUTERS

Bosnian Croat general drank poison in court

ZAGREB • The wartime commander of Bosnian Croat forces, Slobodan Praljak, died after he drank poison seconds after a United Nations judge turned down his appeal against a 20-year sentence for war crimes against Bosnian Muslims, Croatian state television reported.

The television quoted sources close to Praljak as saying he died in a hospital in The Hague. The events took place in the final minutes of the court's last verdict. The International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia, established by the UN in 1993, shuts its doors next month when its mandate expires.

REUTERS

Apple Mac operating system has login flaw

SAN FRANCISCO • Apple customers have discovered a significant security flaw in the latest version of the operating system for Mac computers that allows anyone to log in without a password, potentially making private user data vulnerable.

The issue, discovered in the MacOS High Sierra operating system that was released in September, allows people to enter the word "root" when prompted for a username, and provide no password when logging on to the device.

The glitch allows anyone to access the file system for a Mac, exposing private documents.

BLOOMBERG