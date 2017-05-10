World Briefs: Trump aides postpone climate meet

Trump aides postpone climate meet

WASHINGTON • A meeting of Trump advisers scheduled for yesterday to decide whether to pull the United States out of the Paris Climate Agreement was postponed due to scheduling conflicts, a White House official said.

The meeting was meant to lay the groundwork for a formal proposal to President Donald Trump, who has promised to announce a decision before a Group of Seven summit at the end of this month.

REUTERS

Abducted girls 'refuse to be freed'

ABUJA (Nigeria) • Some of the Chibok schoolgirls abducted three years ago by Islamist Boko Haram militants refused to be part of a group of 82 girls freed at the weekend, a mediator said on Monday.

Their action has raised fears that they have been radicalised, feel afraid or ashamed, or even prefer to stay with their captors.

REUTERS

Paris police evacuate migrant camp

PARIS • Police have evacuated a tent camp in northern Paris, where more than 1,600 migrants, mostly from Afghanistan, Sudan and Eritrea, were living in squalid conditions.

A fight between migrants last month left several injured in the camp, which was just metres from a new refugee transit centre, with limited space available, set up late last year.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE