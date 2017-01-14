World Briefs: Trudeau in trouble over flights?

Trudeau in trouble over flights?

OTTAWA • Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has revealed that his family used the private helicopter of the Aga Khan during his recent holiday, a possible violation of federal law.

Mr Trudeau has been under fire for holidaying on a Caribbean island owned by the Aga Khan, the wealthy leader of the Ismaili branch of Shi'ite Islam and a close Trudeau family friend.

All ministers are forbidden under the federal Conflict of Interest Act from flying in private or chartered aircraft except under specific conditions.

REUTERS

Radical reform of Cyprus' security

GENEVA • Talks on reunifying Cyprus should produce a "radical" change in the island's security situation, which is currently guaranteed by Greece, Turkey and Britain, Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades said yesterday.

He was speaking the day after talks hosted by the United Nations broke up with officials promising to meet next week to tackle the thorny issue of security.

A major bone of contention is the presence of Turkish troops, which the Greek Cypriot side wants removed but which Turkey has rejected.

REUTERS