World Briefs: Troops switch tactics against terror attacks

Troops switch tactics against terror attacks

BRUSSELS• oldiers patrolling Belgium's streets will switch tactics to protect themselves against militant attacks, moving around more often and changing routes to avoid becoming targets, the commander of land forces said on Monday.

REUTERS

2 killed, 4 hurt in US library shooting

NEW MEXICO•Two people were killed and four hospitalised on Monday after a young man opened fire at a public library in the small city of Clovis, New Mexico.

Police said the man gave up and was arrested after they surrounded the building.

REUTERS

Man charged over Dortmund bus bombs

FRANKFURT•German prosecutors are charging a man suspected of detonating three bombs targeting the Borussia Dortmund football team bus in April with 28 counts of attempted murder.

The prosecutor's office said yesterday the 28-year-old German-Russian national was hoping to drive down the team's share price in a plan to sell his options at a profit.

REUTERS

More delays at Waterloo station

LONDON•Commuters at Britain's busiest rail station, London's Waterloo, faced yet another day of disruption yesterday, rather than the planned return to full service after a month of improvement works. A test of the upgrade identified a fault with the signalling equipment, leading to more delays.

REUTERS