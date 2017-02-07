World Briefs: Transfers for Italian cops who shot Berlin attacker

Transfers for Italian cops who shot Berlin attacker

ROME • The two Italian cops who became instant heroes after they stopped and killed the Berlin Christmas market attacker have been transferred to new posts.

The police officers were hailed nationwide for their actions, but the praise began to evaporate after messages the pair had posted online surfaced - some racist in character and others suggesting support for Italy's fascist era of the 1930s and 1940s.

Italy's Interior Ministry has granted transfers from Milan in "recognition of an extraordinary act", reported RaiNews on Sunday, quoting police sources, while Corriere Della Sera described their destinations as "secret".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Scotland likely headed for new independence vote

EDINBURGH • Scotland is almost certainly headed towards a new independence referendum after Britain triggers the process to leave the European Union, said Mr Ross Greer, a lawmaker for the Scottish Greens who back the devolved nationalist government on independence.

Mr Greer said yesterday he believes the decision on a new referendum will be taken this spring, in order to give time for a campaign to be prepared and a vote to take place within the two-year leaving window.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has said that she plans to trigger the process of leaving the EU by the end of next month.

REUTERS