World Briefs: Toxic chemicals at new Tsukiji site

Toxic chemicals at new Tsukiji site

TOKYO • High levels of toxic chemicals were found in groundwater tests at a new facility scheduled to replace Tokyo's famous Tsukiji fish market, clouding the costly relocation plan, news reports said yesterday.

The city's new governor, Ms Yuriko Koike, had said she would postpone the relocation, originally set for November last year, until final groundwater test results at the new site - a former gas plant - were out. Final tests showed that levels of toxic materials, including benzene, were above nationally set limits, the Yomiuri Shimbun and Jiji Press said.

Brains of Kardashian heist charged

PARIS • A French judge has charged the alleged mastermind of the daring Paris heist in which five masked men robbed American reality TV star Kim Kardashian of jewellery worth millions, prosecutors said. Aomar A, 60, was among six suspects charged last Friday over the Oct 3 robbery during which the celebrity was bound and gagged at gunpoint, then locked in a bathroom at a luxury residence. A total of 10 people have been charged in connection with the case.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

No 'resurrected Fisher' in Star Wars

LOS ANGELES • The studio behind the Star Wars movie franchise has said it has no plans to digitally recreate film performances of the late actress Carrie Fisher, best known for her role as Princess Leia, in upcoming instalments.

Speculation had mounted that film-makers might use computer graphics technology to resurrect digital images of the actress in future chapters of the Star Wars epic.

REUTERS