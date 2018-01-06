World Briefs: Tourist killed in Egypt hot air balloon crash

Tourist killed in Egypt hot air balloon crash

CAIRO • A South African tourist was killed and 12 other people were injured when a hot air balloon crashed near Egypt's ancient city of Luxor yesterday, said a Health Ministry official.

Egypt's Civil Aviation Ministry said 20 people had been on board and that weather conditions had conformed to flight standards. The nationalities of those injured were not immediately clear.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

English vicar sets fine for brides who run late

LONDON • Fed up with repeated delays to wedding services because of brides arriving late, an English vicar is imposing a £100 (S$180) fine for a delay of more than 10 minutes, The Times reported yesterday. The only exception to the fine is for delays caused by traffic jams or genuine accidents.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

WHO to define gaming disorder as disease

GENEVA • "Gaming disorder" will be recognised as a disease later this year following expert consensus over the addictive risks associated with playing electronic games, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said yesterday.

The current working definition of the disorder states that it is "a pattern of gaming behaviour, that can be digital gaming or video gaming, characterised by impaired control over gaming, (and) increased priority given to gaming over other activities to the extent that gaming takes precedence over other interests".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE