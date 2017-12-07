World Briefs: Tillerson says reports he will be fired not true

Tillerson says reports he will be fired not true

BRUSSELS • US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson yesterday said there was no truth to reports that the White House had a plan to fire him and replace him with Central Intelligence Agency chief Mike Pompeo.

Mr Tillerson has been at odds with President Donald Trump over issues such as North Korea. Mr Trump has said he alone determines US foreign policy, writing in a tweet last Friday that he alone calls "the final shots".

Lebanon's Hariri rescinds resignation

BEIRUT • Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri has rescinded his resignation, drawing a line under a crisis triggered when he announced from Riyadh that he was stepping down and remained outside Lebanon for weeks.

Mr Hariri's shock resignation, which he withdrew on Tuesday, had thrust Lebanon to the forefront of the regional quarrel between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Catalan leader to stay in Belgium 'for now'

BRUSSELS • Deposed Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont said yesterday that he will stay in Belgium "for now" despite Spain dropping European arrest warrants against him and four former ministers.

Mr Puigdemont accused Spain of backtracking on the warrants, only because it was "scared of world opinion".

Spain had issued the warrants on charges of sedition and rebellion over Catalonia's illegal independence referendum.

