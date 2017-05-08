World Briefs: Tanzania bus crash blamed on speeding

Tanzania bus crash blamed on speeding

DAR ES SALAAM • A bus crash in Tanzania that claimed the lives of 32 primary school pupils, two teachers and the driver was likely caused by speeding, police said. "Preliminary investigations show that the accident is due to speeding," regional police chief Charles Mkumbo told the state-run Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation last Saturday.

Some reports said the people on the bus were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Turkish carrier offers laptops on US flights

ANKARA • Turkish Airlines has begun offering laptops to its business-class passengers flying to the United States after a ban on large-sized electronic devices as cabin baggage on flights from certain countries.

The in-flight laptops have a touchscreen and a built-in security system to protect user privacy.

All records will be automatically deleted when the computer is turned off, the company said, adding that it will also offer the same service to business- class passengers bound for Britain, which has also issued a ban.

XINHUA

Students' bid to steal test paper foiled

KENTUCKY • It was a simple plan: A college student would crawl through an air duct in a building housing an instructor's office in the wee hours, lower himself from the ceiling and, with the help of an accomplice, steal a copy of the final exam for a statistics class.

But the odds were never in their favour. The instructor at the University of Kentucky, who was working late, had gone out for a midnight meal and returned just in time to derail the plan.

Both students involved in the plot were charged with felony burglary. They are scheduled to be arraigned on June 26.

NYTIMES