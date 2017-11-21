World Briefs: Talks start on asylum seekers in PNG camp

Talks start on asylum seekers in PNG camp

WELLINGTON • New Zealand and Australian officials have begun talks about screening processes for asylum seekers who have shut themselves inside a Papua New Guinea (PNG) detention centre, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said yesterday.

Australia has been refusing New Zealand's offer to take up to 150 of the detainees from the Australian-run camp on Manus Island, but Ms Ardern's comments have raised speculation that Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is ready to accept.

REUTERS

French cop shoots 3 before killing himself

SARCELLES • A 31-year-old French police officer shot three people dead before turning his gun on himself, in a killing spree sparked by a row with his girlfriend.

Last Saturday's tragedy comes as French officials confront a sharp increase in police suicides, with more than 45 officers and 16 gendarmes killing themselves so far this year.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Failed coup: Turkey detains 51 teachers

ISTANBUL •The Turkish authorities yesterday issued arrest warrants for 107 teachers for suspected ties to the United States-based cleric that Ankara blames for orchestrating last year's failed coup, the Dogan news agency said.

Fifty-one of the teachers were detained in Ankara after the local prosecutor issued the warrants, Dogan said, adding that operations continued to round up the remaining teachers.

REUTERS