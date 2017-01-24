World briefs: Syria peace talks in Kazakh capital

Syria peace talks in Kazakh capital

ASTANA • Peace talks gathering the Syrian regime and rebel groups began yesterday in the Kazakhstan capital Astana, although rebels said they would not negotiate face to face with the government in the first session.

Representatives from the two sides sat at the same round table as Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov delivered an opening speech.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

European cops in artefacts swoop

MADRID • European police have arrested 75 people and recovered about 3,500 stolen archaeological artefacts and other artworks as part of the dismantling of an international network of art traffickers.

The arrests, announced on Sunday in a statement by Spain's Interior Ministry, followed a pan-European police operation which began in October and was led by investigators in Spain and Cyprus.

NEW YORK TIMES

Malaysian minister meets MH370 group

SYDNEY • Malaysia's transport minister yesterday met a group representing families of passengers from missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 in Perth, after being lobbied by relatives of those lost when the plane vanished in March 2014.

The Voice370 group said on Sunday it would deliver personal letters to Malaysian Transport Minister Liow Tiong Lai, asking him to resume the search that was called off last week.

The Boeing 777 jet disappeared en route to Beijing from the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur, and had 239 people on board.

REUTERS