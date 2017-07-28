World Briefs: Swedish ministers axed after massive data leak

Swedish ministers axed after massive data leak

STOCKHOLM • Two Swedish ministers lost their jobs yesterday over a huge leak of sensitive data that has rocked the fragile centre-left government.

But Prime Minister Stefan Lofven vowed he would stay on despite speculation he could call a snap election. Interior Minister Anders Ygeman has resigned, Mr Lofven said, adding that Infrastructure Minister Anna Johansson will also step down.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Superhighway for electric cars Down Under

MELBOURNE • Australia is building a superhighway offering free charging stations in a bid to boost the use of electric vehicles, the north-eastern state of Queensland said yesterday, with most of its route fringed by the Great Barrier Reef attraction.

Eighteen towns and cities will make up the first phase of the superhighway, which will become operational in the next six months, said State Minister Steven Miles.

REUTERS

Talks on ties post-Brexit could be delayed

BRUSSELS • Talks between Britain and the European Union on their future relationship are now less likely to start in October, the EU's top negotiator has said, because of a lack of progress on Brexit divorce issues so far.

On Wednesday, Mr Michel Barnier briefed ambassadors from the 27 countries that will remain in the EU on the outcome of monthly divorce talks with London last week.

REUTERS