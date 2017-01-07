World Briefs: Support grows for Merkel's coalition

Support grows for Merkel's coalition

BERLIN • Support for Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative bloc is up despite the Christmas market attack in Berlin that killed 12 people, and most Germans are not worried about terrorism, an opinion poll showed yesterday.

Dr Merkel's conservative "Union" alliance of her Christian Democrats and the Bavarian Christian Social Union rose 2 percentage points from a month ago to 37 per cent, the survey by pollster Infratest dimap for broadcaster ARD showed.

REUTERS

Kenyan doctors reject 40% pay rise

NAIROBI • Kenyan doctors yesterday rejected the government's offer of a 40 per cent pay rise in the latest bid to end a month-long strike that has crippled public hospitals across the country.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

New York train was speeding: Probe

NEW YORK • A New York commuter train that derailed on Wednesday at a Brooklyn station was going at twice the speed limit at the time, according to federal investigators.

The Long Island Rail Road train was going over 16kmh when the crash occurred at Atlantic Terminal, said spokesman Ted Turpin for National Transportation Safety Board.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE